Transcript for More tornadoes, severe weather headed toward Midwest

We begin with the weather emergency in the midwest right now more than thirty tornadoes have touched down across the plains in recent hours but an even bigger concern right now. Is a life threatening floods across the region the conditions getting worse overnight with at least three deaths now blamed on the storms. Overnight catastrophic floods in Oklahoma turned deadly after at least one person was killed when their car got swept away on a flooded road if you see in this. Don't do this just go around turn around don't drowned. Throughout the day Tuesday rescuers in the state worked tirelessly to help trapped residents firefighters pulling people out of submerged vehicles and swamped homes. The devastation from the flash floods obvious from above as the governor toured the hardest hit areas on the ground roads mangled neighborhoods inundated and homes destroyed. To the north at least seven reported tornadoes touched down in Kansas including this twister an acting him. And to the east the governor of Missouri declared a state of emergency after a severe storm did major damage. Police say one teen is lucky to be alive after spending eight hours surrounded by rushing floodwaters. Dealt with what she's dealt with. I felt closer. Seriously it's just. Pretty impressive. While the grandstands at the Lucas Oil speedway were completely mangled by a possible tornado. And we are still shaken and we are still shocked people camping out ahead of this weekend to race say they never had a chance to escape. Wheeling in nine home winning and blew out very. And it was scary we got our wits about us invested. Call 91 line and then came and they broke out the back window the emergency exit window and others there. Into store related deaths were reported in Missouri.

