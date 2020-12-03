Transcript for Travel from Europe to US suspended

A country in crisis. I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health. And well being of all Americans. Here in the US and around the world corona virus now a global pandemic the first in a decade according to the World Health Organization the death stole at home and abroad rising president trump addressing the nation instituting more sweeping travel restrictions flights from Europe to the United States ban for the next thirty days with few exceptions. Anything coming from Europe to the United States. Is what we are discussing. As more Americans in desperate need of Kobe nineteen testing and supplies trump announcing insurance companies will waive all co payments for corona virus treatments. The White House also promising to take emergency action to give workers financial relief including deferring tax payments for people and businesses. He also called on congress to offer a payroll tax cut. This says a new warning from top health officials on the speed of this. Read it is ten times. More lethal than the seasonal flu. I think that's something that people can. Get their arms around and around the stands and now the State Department advising all US city since to reconsider all travel abroad. And as for the president's payroll tax cut proposal well Ken if Mona it has strong opposition on Capitol Hill from both parties. Andrew so many Americans want to know what's next when it comes to tax relief and funding for things like paid sick leave. Well house Democrats are going to be introducing a bill on Capitol Hill that will include paid sick leave food assistance and free testing but no word yet. On the cost. All right Andrew their Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.