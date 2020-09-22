Transcript for Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall along Gulf Coast

This morning tropical storm bingo roaring ashore along the Gulf Coast. The slow moving storm triggering flash floods in the Houston area. Some people that are just under eighty can water and they try to make it to higher ground. Overnight nearly eleven million people under flash flood watches across Texas in the -- Vienna. That. The most flooding we've seen here about ten years big events. Right after I. This season's 23 named storm turning to serve. Causing parts of this peering Galveston to collapse BBC's Matt Gutman is there. This is the seawall the divide Galveston from the Gulf of Mexico now. Stares. At about fifty yards in that direction is where did shoreline. You did me but now it's been consumed by next door concern. In beta stirring huge swells in the gulf. Captured by a boat engineer out at sea and this storm is expected to linger along the coast for two days. Dumping up to six inches of rain even across a series of what we ZN still without power after hurricane Boris just three weeks ago. Alex for shady ABC news. I think that Alex there.

