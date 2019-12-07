Tropical Storm nears Gulf Coast

More
The Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Barry as it threatens to become a hurricane by the weekend. ABC News' Trevor Ault reports.
2:23 | 07/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm nears Gulf Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"The Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Barry as it threatens to become a hurricane by the weekend. ABC News' Trevor Ault reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"64287222","title":"Tropical Storm nears Gulf Coast","url":"/WNN/video/tropical-storm-nears-gulf-coast-64287222"}