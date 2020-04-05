Transcript for Trump administration takes aim at China

We turn out a president from taking aim at China he sat down last night to answer questions about the pandemic. Amid new allegations that China was hiding the severity of the virus Circuit Court medical supplies. The president also acknowledge the US stepped poll could reach 100000. ABC's Alex for Shea has the latest. This morning the trop administration doubling down on claims that the krona virus came from a lab in Wuhan China there is a significant amount of evidence that this. Came from that laboratory and want. I think they made a horrible mistake. And they didn't wanna admitted it comes as the president Britain's new tariffs on China slamming the country's ports response to the operate the case could be made they said hey look. This is gonna have a huge impact on China. And we might as well let the work rest of the world. According to a Homeland Security report obtained by ABC news the Chinese Government is accused of a coverup US intelligence officials writing they intentionally concealed the severity of Coby nineteen from the international community in early January. While it stockpile medical supplies by both increasing imports and decreasing exports this shortage of gloves masks and then a leader's one of the top criticisms the top administration has faced during the pandemic. But overnight the vice president addressed a different controversy head on that infamous image of him wearing a hospital with out a mask. I didn't think it was necessary. But I sure to warm a mask. Asked for the president and we are very confident that we're gonna have a vaccine at the end of the of he's looking ahead I think we're gonna have an incredible following year you can have your job you're gonna get another job or you're gonna get a better job. But his chief economic advisor says it won't be an easy road the outlook in the weeks and months ahead. Directly is not positive we know the economy is still. In terrible contraction Mary phase. Tremendous hardships. Everywhere that's why we've put up several rescue package as. As for that second round of the totaling a 175. Billion dollars. But that's a senate returns to work today some lawmakers are already pushing for a third round of relief funds. Kenneth and Mona. Our Alex they're DC thank you.

