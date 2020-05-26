Transcript for Trump and Biden ramp up attacks

Stay in because of corona virus restrictions president trump is threatening to move the biggest Republican event of the year. Meanwhile former vice president Joseph Biden is ramping up his attacks on the president while making his first public public appearance in months. ABC's and at the look of terror as small. This morning a stark contrast between political opponents. President drowned in former vice president Joseph Biden stepping out on Memorial Day to honor the fallen. Their armored. Trump attending events at Arlington national cemetery and Ford McHenry. In America we are the captains. Of our own thing. Biden making his first public appearance since the start of the corona virus lockdown wearing a black mask and laying a wreath to mark the day. Biden spent Sunday taking swipes at the president's criticizing trans stance on health care climate change in his decision to go golfing this weekend trump firing back between his events Monday. Blasting Biden for being weak on China and mishandling of trade president Ian taking a swipe it Biden for wearing a mask re tweeting a photo of Biden with the caption. This might help explain a trump doesn't like to Wear a mask in public it comes as trump puts new pressure on another Democrat. It's when people gather together. One person can be the spark. To spread the virus to many. With indoor entertainment venue still closed in North Carolina and the president is threatening to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte is governor Roy Cooper is unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the arena. The governor says North Carolina is working with Republican people will rely on data to make any decisions about the convention. Civil addressed the issue today at a news conference Trevor and I not. And that's think you.

