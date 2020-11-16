Transcript for Trump is blocking Biden transition team access to critical information

New details overnight about the transition of power in Washington with president outlet Joseph Biden's transition team still being delayed. Now there's word that president from some lawyers are changing strategies at least in Pennsylvania. Where they're dropping a legal claim ABC's Elizabeth shall Z is here with the very latest good morning Elizabeth. And morning on and the president is again refusing to concede to president elect Biden and outcomes legal team is facing another setback. As they try to reverse the election results. This morning president trump is abandoning a major part of his legal challenge in Pennsylvania. The child campaign is dropping a claim in the lawsuit that accuses officials of unlawfully blocking observers from watching ballot counting. In Philadelphia and Pittsburgh the setback comes after president trump appeared to briefly acknowledged Biden's election victory tweeting Sunday he won. But quickly adding I concede nothing. While continuing to spread unfounded claims about fraud and this weekend thousands of trump supporters flooded the streets of Washington DC. As night fell clashes with counter protesters led to at least when he Iraq's former President Obama says it's time for trump to concede. A president is. A public servant they are temporary occupants of the office by design. And when your time is up. Ban it is your job to. Put the country first and thinking beyond your own ego. A new reports as president trump is planning a last minute crackdown on China possibly creating a foreign policy challenge for the Biden administration. According to the website acts CS trump may announced new sanctions or trade restrictions against China in his final weeks in office a spokesman for the National Security Council tells acts he has the actions would be designed to be politically suicidal for the next administration to run do in the meantime president elect Biden is still blocked from coordinating with federal agencies. Including the planning for the distribution of a corona virus vaccine doctor Anthony fat she is calling for a smooth transition. So most like passing habits on in the race you don't wanna stop. And then give it to somebody you want to just essentially keep going. And Joseph Biden's advisors are expected to meet with vaccine makers this week but first today I think we'll be speaking about his plans for the economy. In a joint appearance with vice president elect Connell Harris in Delaware. Mona Elizabeth thank you don't.

