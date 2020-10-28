Transcript for Trump campaign investigating cyberattack on website

This morning an apparent cyber attack hitting the trump campaign. For a short time last night a message of the top of the campaign's web site reading quote. This site with seized adding quote the world has had enough of the big news spread daily by president Donald. The campaign says it's working with law enforcement to investigate it comes as a New York Times reveals new details about the president's finances. Citing federal tax returns obtained by the times the report claims the president had 287. Million dollars in debt forgiven within the past decade. Adding that from quote appears to have paid almost no federal income tax on that money. But this morning the Trump Organization disputes the report insisting he did pay the taxes on the canceled that. I've got to say I'm work at my office. I president Honda's hitting nearly a dozen battleground states this week the last night he stopped in deep red Nebraska hoping to secure the one electoral vote available. In the congressional district that includes Omaha. I don't know is play by the rules of the Washington establishment. Because I was elected to fight for you. Earlier trump making an appeal to women in Michigan. Saying he's helping their husbands recover from the economic impact of cove in nineteen. Also get a year husbands. They want to get back to work aren't they want to get back to work we're getting your husband's back to work. And in her first two point when he solo campaign event First Lady Milan at trump in Pennsylvania. Defending her husband's handling of the pandemic. He's heading east nation chooses to keep moving full lengths doing he's been damaged not backcourt. We cannot close. Or hiding here. We get to. Defining need and asking citizens. And the First Lady saying this about the president's tweeting I have not always sit and eat what they'll say yeah. But he's important to heat that he speaks do sexy to the people he sex. Joseph Biden visiting Georgia where no Democrat running for president has won since Clinton in 1990 TO. So please happening. Here in Georgia and across America. And former President Obama in Orlando accusing trump of incompetence. If this ever wanted to as well as Colbert Colbert comedy he's complying. He's jealous of Coleman's media coverage. Been focused on couldn. Or wouldn't be reaching new record highs across the country this wig. About seventy million Americans have already voted in person or by mail the president now urging early voters to consider changing their decision after Google revealed a spike. And searches for Ken you change your vote. The president tweeting quote strongly trending since immediately after the second debate is can I'd change my vote. The answer in most states is yes go do it most states do not allow voters to make changes to a ballot after it's been submitted. But some states do allow voters to vote in person after getting an absentee ballot. The drum campaign is now shifting where it spends money on TV ads. Cutting spending in Florida and pouring money into Michigan and Texas.

