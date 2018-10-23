Transcript for Trump campaigns for Cruz

We begin this half hour. The president drum and senator Ted Cruz locked in an embrace teaming up in hopes of keeping control congress. Yes of the onstage affection between the former foes was on full display last night at a campaign rally in Houston took crews facing a tight fight. For reelection against bed O Rourke. And with the mid term elections just two weeks away the name calling insults and accusations that. Mark the 2016 Republican primaries appeared to be firmly behind them ABC's Catherine falters in Houston. The two men embracing like old friends. Amy. It has become a really good friend but just two years ago during that campaign up personal and political feud. I attack your right I am. Diet that capped at five how god trump suggested that cruises Cuban father was somehow connected to the assassination of president John F. Kennedy. I don't get angry all. But get messed with my wife you mess with my kids that'll do it every time. Donald your S nibbling cowardly hiding to hell alone. Utterly amoral a serial full land where a pathological liar terms Cruz has used to describe his former rival. And then this dramatic movie crews food off the stage after failing to endorse trumpet the Republican National Convention. If you love our country. And love your children as much resigned know that you do stand and speak. Vote your conscience vote for candidates up and down on the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom. Faithful to the constitute. God bless the united states of a man. It. Campaigning here in Texas side by side that once icy relationship. Now fawn. I. In an interview with the EC's policy there is crews could not say whether he considered trump a friend or foe how do you describe the right to have he suppressed. And he's the president I work with the president at. I had. I thought back. And I had a very very bad news. Greg about a that would help them. Despite their wants complicated relationship crew revealed in an interview with ABC heat who has no interest in revisiting the comments. Up 2016 and send. We'll return the favor pledging to campaign for president trump. In his twenty Tony reelection bid. Candace Chang.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.