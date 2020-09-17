Transcript for Trump contradicts CDC chief

Not a president from contradicting his own health officials the president says Robert Redfield the director of the CDC. Was wrong when he told congress that a vaccine won't be widely available until next year. Trump also suggested. That Redfield misspoke when he said wearing a mask is currently the most effective way to fight the virus ABC's injured Denver has the latest from Washington. This morning president trump muddying his administration's message on masks and a vaccine time line. The confusion starting Wednesday on Capitol Hill when CDC director Robert Redfield told lawmakers not to expect widespread distribution of a vaccine until next spring Redfield testified under oath that limited quantities of vaccinations are likely begin for the most vulnerable this fall and that you doses will be Rick. Wired if you're asking me when as a going to be generally available to the American public. So we can begin to take advantage of vaccine. To get back to our regular life. I think we're probably looking in at third could. Late second quarter third quarter. Point 11. Hours later the president said red feels it was in the state leaders and cleaned the government could start distributing a rotavirus vaccine. As early as October I don't think he when he said it. I believe he was confused during his testimony Redfield also emphasize the importance of wearing a mask. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me. Against cove in there when I take the cove a vaccine. But the president contradicted Redfield on that subject as well there will present a more effective by any means senator actually in and I called him about that those with the two things that to discuss what. And Heidi believes that. If you ask him he would. Probably say that he didn't understand the question and because they said two minus in this two questions to one question which we covered in the mass question. Less than an hour after the president's briefing last night even more confusion the CDC sending a statement to ABC news on both masks in Redfield comments on a vaccine timeline saying doctor Redfield was answering a question he thought was in regard to that time period in which all Americans would have completed their Covert vaccination he was not referring to the time period when -- that nineteen vaccine doses would be made available to all Americans the statement also saying that with no vaccine the best defense we currently have against the virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask washing your hands and social distancing put one hour later read field office then retracted that statement and tried to clarify his vaccine timeline it was not immediately clear if -- was standing by his original testimony at odds with the president or if he'd be issuing a whole new statement. They're twice contradicting. The director of your own CDC on science he testified before congress should know he's got are taking American. Here's the bottom line distribution is going to be very rapid he may not know that maybe he's not aware of that. And maybe he's not dealing with the military as central like I do distribution is going to be very rapid. People trust you aren't the pandemic when you're contradicting the head. The CDC and because of the great job we've done. And when asked for a comment about the confusion Joseph Biden replied that he quote trust scientists and not Donald Trump and if Mona. Andrew thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.