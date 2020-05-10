Transcript for Trump diagnosis upending race for White House

This morning president clubs corona virus diagnosis dramatically up ending the strategy for both campaigns with less than thirty days until the election. Large and person rallies what the president had been put on hold for now. But over the weekend his campaign launched a trump re election bust war. With top surrogates gathering indoors you wearing masks a new ABC news it's this poll shows that nearly three out of every four Americans say the president didn't take the risk of getting Kobe it seriously enough. We take a very seriously it's why we give everyone coming to rallies are two events we give them a mask we check their temperature. Joseph Biden's campaign has called negative ads about the president following the news of his Kobe diagnosis. And is promising to release the results of every Kobe nineteen tests biting takes. The corona virus has. Overtaken every corner of American life Americans are worried they look to Joseph Biden they see leadership. It's now unclear if this second presidential debate a town hall format set for October 15 in Miami. Will go on as planned in the meantime senate Democrats are pressing to postpone next week's hearings for the president's Supreme Court nominee. Judge Amy Tony Blair insisting to hearings put senators and their staff in danger. Three Republican senators have announced positive corona virus diagnosis and three more GOP senators say they will quarantine after potential exposure. Mirroring the party's majority in the senate and while the hearings will be done remotely under senate rules lawmakers must be present to approve the nomination. There is no reason on God's green earth why these shouldn't be delayed other than an effort. To Russia witness grew in an inadequate hearing where people can even see the witness face to face. There's not going to be a delay were moving forward the hearings on Monday as you know Chuck Schumer is committed to do everything he can to block stop. Senator comma here is is uniquely positioned as the democratic vice presidential nominee. It also as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee right now the biting campaign hasn't commented on how shall split time between the hearings. In the campaign trail Kenneth and Mona. Alex think yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.