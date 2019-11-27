Transcript for Trump distances himself from personal attorney

Now to the other big story this morning a flat denial for president trump looking to distance himself from the Ukraine scandal and his own attorney. The president now claims he never directed Rudy Giuliani decoded Ukraine today you dig up dirt on Joseph Biden. Meanwhile sources now say the president release military aid to Ukraine only after he was told about a whistle blower complaint. ABC's roller costar Abbie has new details on where the investigation goes from here Mona good morning. Good morning Janelle law firm here next week the house into the House Judiciary Committee will take over the impeachment probe this as intelligence chairman Adam Schiff says. His panel will likely have a report. After the Thanksgiving break. While congress remains on Thanksgiving break Democrats are already preparing for a busy December in the impeachment inquiry. Once lawmakers return it is a House Judiciary Committee that will take center stage. Chairman Jerry Nadler writing that on December 4 the panel will hold its first hearing in the probe to quote discuss the historical and constitutional bases of impeachment. This comes on the heels of two weeks' worth of high profile hearings involving current and former government officials. Including this admission from EU ambassador Gordon saw homeland. Was there a quid pro quo. The answer is yes now butler's letter addressed to president trump also remind since he and his legal team are welcome to participate. In this. Impeachment. That's really full. As a president dismissed the probe at his rally in Florida in an interview with Bill O'Reilly the president seemingly distance in self. From his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Sedin director tend to go to Ukraine to do any thing or put our editor. Everybody Eads. He is saying he is a war here where he's a warrior Rudy what he possibly just Serbia but you have to understand ready as other people that he rep. I know who the president also making light of the situation during the annual White House Thanksgiving Turkey pardon. They've already received subpoenas to appear. It Adam ships basement on Thursday. Now the New York Times is reporting that president trump was aware of the whistle blower complaint when he released in military aid to Ukraine which sank and it is that. Crucial aspect of the Ukraine scandal timeline and of course for all eyes went back on Capitol Hill next week for another impeachment hearing wrote a thank you for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.