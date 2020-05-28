Trump threatens ‘big action’ over Twitter fact check The president previously doubted the U.S. would hit the grim milestone coronavirus death toll and has recently focused on a new feud with Twitter over false claims about mail-in voting.

America mourns 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19 President Trump has yet to address the staggering death toll in the U.S., and though the spread of coronavirus has slowed as some restrictions have eased, 14 states have reported a rise in new cases.