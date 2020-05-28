-
Now Playing: Trump threatens ‘big action’ over Twitter fact check
-
Now Playing: America mourns 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Twitter cracks down on misinformation with new fact-checking labels
-
Now Playing: The Dalai Lama on what he watches to relax during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Political conventions should not carry on this summer, Pelosi says
-
Now Playing: Trump accuses Twitter of 'interfering' in election
-
Now Playing: Twitter adds fact check warning
-
Now Playing: Exchange of fiery words by Biden, Trump over masks
-
Now Playing: California official says ‘no merit’ to RNC lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Travelers left scrambling as US ban on Brazil nears
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo rings bell at New York Stock Exchange
-
Now Playing: Atlanta mayor on the state’s aggressive reopening plan amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Rep. James Clyburn defends Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Cuomo eyes major infrastructure work to jump-start economy
-
Now Playing: NJ governor announces graduation plans for class of 2020
-
Now Playing: President Trump says he may relocate Republican convention from North Carolina
-
Now Playing: How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home
-
Now Playing: Trump observes Memorial Day