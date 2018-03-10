Transcript for Trump family committed financial fraud: Report

We begin with that bombshell report in the New York Times accusing president trump and his family of decades of financial fraud the trump family allegedly evaded a fortune in taxes. And a report claims a president's father gave him hundreds of millions of dollars poking holes in the president's claim that. He's a self made billionaire. The blockbuster investigation in the New York Times takes aim at the story president trump has been telling for decades that he turned a one million dollar loan from his father. Into an empire worth billions I started with a million dollar loan. I built a company that's worth more than ten billion dollars okay. A reporters from the times who examined more than 100000. Pages of documents say that's not true. They reported Fred trump actually loaned his son at least sixty million dollars. No during the campaign trump said he paid his father backed that million dollar loan. Very very small loan. From my father many years ago I don't think to a massive empire. And my father backed. But according to the times much of the loan was never repaid the times also reports that overall the president received the equivalent today of at least. 413. Million dollars from his father's real estate company. Adding that much of the money came to him through dubious tax steams including instances of outright fraud. According to the investigation by the age of three the president was earning 200000 dollars a year. In today's dollars from his father's empire he was a millionaire by age eight in his forties and fifties he was receiving more than five million dollars a year. They point to records they say show that when the president's parents died. They transferred well over one billion dollars in wealth to their children. By the paper's estimate. That would of produce a tax bill of at least 550 million dollars. But the paper reports a family in Florida variety of tax dodges in order to pay only 52 million dollars. The president's personal lawyer pushing back saying the New York times' allegations of fraud and tax invasion. Our 100%. False and highly defamatory. The facts upon which the times bases its false accusations are extremely inaccurate and the White House in a lengthy statement saying. It's sad to witness the misleading attack against the trump family by the failing New York Times. Many decades ago the iris reviewed and signed off on these transactions the near times and other media outlets credibility with the American people is at an all time low but the cost. They are consumed with attacking the president and his family 24 sevenths and reporting to meet. Well criminal prosecution is unlikely because of the statute of limitations but the New York State tax department. Has launched a review of the allegations. New York Times is calling its story historic saying the paper had to bring in extra workers overnight just to print the story. Which runs 141000. Words and takes up eight pages.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.