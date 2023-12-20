Trump to fight Colorado ballot ruling

The former president is vowing to appeal the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling that he is not eligible to be on the state ballot because of his role in Jan. 6. ABC’s Lionel Moise reports.

December 20, 2023

