Transcript for Trump impeachment trial nears end

House impeachment managers wrapping their opening arguments in the case against Donald Trump on day three of the historic trial Democrats zeroing in on trumped slow response and lack of remorse for the January 6 attack the capital. Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the senate to get back into the Oval Office. Donald Trump would stop inciting violence. To get its way. Would you bet the lives of more police officers on the which about the safety if your family on. But the future of your democracy on that. The prosecution pleading to senators that the writers felt encouraged by trump and believe they were following his direct orders today it will be the defense's turn in the making. Then in January heightened done. Lead defense attorney David showed expected to argue trumps words in the days and weeks leading up to the insurrection or. Are protected under the First Amendment purple and both of them could be incitement. Before trustee either presents their case house managers were already taking game there's nothing the First Amendment. Or anywhere else in the constitution they can excuse your betrayal of your oath of office. It's not a free speech question. Democrats meanwhile never called any witnesses instead relying entirely on emotional and visceral video from the deadly siege had a pro defense Democrats with one question for Republicans who. Might still not be convinced. If this is not impeachable what ace struck a match. And he aimed at straight at this bill. At us. KN like the prosecution the defense team will have up to sixteen hours over two days for their counter argument but the defense team Missouri signaled they may not use all of their allotted time and could wrap up in just three or four hours. A conviction by the way is still highly unlikely.

