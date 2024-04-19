Trump jury of 12 seated

Seven men and five women will serve on the jury in the former president’s hush money trial, including one woman who says Trump isn’t “her cup of tea”. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has more.

April 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live