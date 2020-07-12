Transcript for Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

More now president comes lawyer Rudy Giuliani testing positive for code red several questions remain including exactly when he was infected the news is. Forcing lawmakers and wants it to shut down their offices. ABC's outs for Shea has the latest from Washington outs good morning. Kenneth good morning to you Giuliani is providing an update on his condition hours after president trump broke the news which is creating ripple effects. Across the country. This morning Rudy Giuliani revealing he's giving Greek here in feeling good. While hospitalized with coup bid Giuliani's been leading the president's legal battles to overturn the election. Traveling last week to Arizona Michigan in Georgia where he appeared mostly mask lists at legislative meetings you the final arbiter. Who the electors should be and whether the process is fair or not. The trump campaign saying Giuliani tested negative before traveling to each state. And he did not experience any symptoms or test positive for covic nineteen. Until more than 48 hours after his return but Arizona's legislature is not taking any chances. Closing this week after at least thirteen lawmakers came in close contact with Giuliani. On Twitter trump writing get better soon Rudy we will carry ought. We've never lost an election were winning this election. Over the weekend and Georgia trump pushed his baseless election fraud claims while rallying support for two senate Republicans fighting to win run offs next month that will determine which party controls the senate. It comes as strong pressures this State's Republican governor Brian camp to order a special session for the purpose of overturning the results of the presidential election which Joseph Biden won. Governor could stop it very easily. If they knew what the hell it was doing. Sunday night camp released a statement declaring that a special session in order to select a separate sleet presidential electors is not an option that is allowed under state or federal law. In the meantime most candidates in those two Georgia senate races were on the debate stage last night. Incumbent Republican Kelly left flirt declined to say whether trump lost the election when asked by her opponent. My question is it pretty simple. Yes or no senator Loeffler. Did Donald Trump. Lose a recent presidential election. You know. President trump has every right to use every legal recourse available in the other race Democrat John also oft debated at empty podium. Because incumbent Republican David could you refuse to participate relations. Meanwhile the website ax US reports that president trop is not planning to attendant Joseph Biden's inauguration next month instead he's planning a rally in Florida. Kenneth and Mona we will see and 44 days Alex for say thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.