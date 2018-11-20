Transcript for Trump to pardon a turkey today

The first family in the meantime is preparing first season that's steeped in presidential tradition. The president and First Lady received the official White House Christmas tree a nineteen and a half foot Frasier fur from North Carolina. And today the president is poised to show mercy just in time for Thanksgiving here's ABC's Jordan Phelps. Is that Corky White House tradition. This spirit of Thanksgiving I will grant a presidential. Pardon. To a Turkey as millions of turkeys had for Thanksgiving tables across the country. President trump will once again spare the national Thanksgiving Turkey from a similar fate. Our guest to bar looks a little nervous on take a moment to recognize the brave turkeys who weren't so lucky. Putting together to ride the gravy train to freedom. I'm here at the Willard Hotel where two very lucky turkeys are staying ahead of an expected presidential pardon let's go meet the Turkey. This year's Turkey along with an alternate have traveled from a farm in South Dakota. And Washington basically five star of comedy. And a lot of pampering. Most helpful but it was president we will use big hunger. Can help from the feathers of mixer. And so you want though Turkey is good leader gets along nonaggressive. We have our own kids and around animals so that they. We'll be caught and blow. Hopefully. The call wrong president in the Rose Garden folks. But not all turkeys have demonstrated gratitude for all that Autry. One Turkey turned the tables and almost took a bite out of president George W. Bush. Others have try to fly the coop altogether. This year's turkeys are named two peas and carrots. And the White House is asking Americans to go online and vote for which Turkey they'd like to see the president pardon. While only one of these turkeys look at the official presidential pardon don't get your feathers ruffled both of these turkeys will go on to live out the rest of their natural lives. Virginia tech university at a facility named doppler stressed. Jordan Phelps ABC news the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.