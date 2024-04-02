Trump posts $175 million bond

A billionaire described as “the little-known king of subprime car loans” served as underwriter for the former president’s bond. ABC News’ Em Nguyen has the details.

April 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live