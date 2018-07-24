Transcript for Trump looks to revoke security clearances

As we say good morning on this Tuesday were gonna start with president from facing push back for allegedly trying to punish. Some of his most vocal critics the White House has singled out six former government officials it says are politicizing public service. But Democrats call it an enemies list saying the president is threatening to give revoke their security clearance. And calling this petty ugly and an American ABC's outlets signs has the latest from Washington elected morning. They inning and it's good morning president trump appeared to be taking aim at summoned his top critic senator Rand Paul. Was among those urging the president to revoke the security clearances. Of a former CIA director and what he called other partisans. An unprecedented threat is under way as president from considers a revoking the security clearances are multiple former national security officials and not only is the president looking. To take away bran and security clearance he's also looking into the clearances of combing clapper patent rights and McKay it. These six members of the Obama and bush administrations all critics of the current president. Including former CIA director John Brennan who on MSNBC blasted the president's summit with Vladimir Putin. I use the term that this is nothing short of treasonous. Because it is a betrayal of the nation they've politicized and in some cases actually monetize. Their public service and their security clans clearances. And making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia. We're being influenced by Russia against the president is extremely inappropriate their free speech he doesn't like and he wants to punish them for I think you are. Creating your own story to people on that list. Former FBI director James call me and his former deputy Andrew McCain. Lost their clearance after they were fired. On CNN former intelligence chief James clapper reacted to the president's threats. This is real abuse of what the current system. Argues it used to attract political point Serb people have been critical. Oh on the president. Some legal experts say the president has the authority to revoke those clearance is based on Supreme Court precedent and other federal law but there's a question over whether the president should use that authority to go after his critics. Diane independents certainly triggering a big debate are let signs from Washington DC force banks islands.

