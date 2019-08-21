Transcript for Trump sends mixed messages

We turn out to several new alleged plot to carry out mass shootings with the nation on edge after the recent attacks and Texas and Ohio authorities now say they have foiled. The re plots including a threat targeting a Jewish Center in Ohio and new details are emerging about the suspect ABC's during a Marshall is here with more good morning Serena. Elizabeth good morning and he's really were the result of age you see something say something that Ohio. Case and the rest resulting after a social media post. While I recent case in Florida. Arrested a suspect after his ex girlfriend alerted please. Another mass shooting averted. Oh. Police arresting 25 year old Kristin Richard Daytona Beach, Florida discovering a hunting rifle and 400 rounds of ammunition at his apartment. They came following a tip from his ex girlfriend who we allegedly sent a series of disturbing messages like this one. Writing a school is a weak target I'd be more likely to open fire on a large crowd of people from over three miles away the talks about how he wants to die. In his text messages and we Dicey what's a lot of people don't rest coming this same day as twenty year old James reared in junior and Ohio. Police say he posted this disturbing video online the caption. Police say the device shooter in Youngstown Jewish the only center is a local white nationalist. A Friday raid that led to a cachet of weapons ammunition and gas mask and bulletproof armor seized from his home with a hate crimes and yells go on. We wanted to make sure that we do our part police claiming an affidavit Riordan attended the deadly 2017 silent they'll unite the right route. Lately the FBI has been seeking the public's help combatting domestic terrorism what motivates national leaders is power control just last week a Connecticut man who please said showed an interest in committing a mash shooting arrested. And follow the arrests of two men with alleged ties to white supremacy one in Las Vegas accused of plotting to look the synagogue or gay bar. And another and Florida certainly warned members of congress about the rising dreaded domestic terrorism saying they currently have a 150. Open cases Elizabeth. Serena Marshall thank you.

