Transcript for Trump visits Normandy for 75th anniversary of D-Day

President trump and other leaders are paying tribute to the fallen American heroes and allied forces who saved the world from the clutches of Nazi Germany. It's a visit the bathroom following the footsteps of his predecessors. ABC's Jordan Phelps joins us from Normandy with a look back good morning Jordan. Good morning to NAND Zachary yes in being here today the president is tracing the steps of many modern presidents. Who've also meet the same pilgrimage to Normandy. But more significantly the president is also tracing the footsteps of those brave Americans and allied forces who fox and gave their lives here 75 years ago. Seven. US troops and allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. They. Today president troubles stand on Normandy shores to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in the fight against Nazi Germany. It's a pilgrimage that nearly every president since Jimmy Carter has. Ronald Reagan was adverse to visit on the actual anniversary marking forty years since the battle is one of his most memorable speeches yeah. These are the boys have went to vote. These other men. Who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end the war. Many US presidents and have made this same pilgrimage. Ten years after Reagan President Bill Clinton came to mark the fiftieth anniversary the flame while you're youth became freedom's lamp. And we see it's light reflected. In your face is still. And it faces of your children. And grandchildren. President George W. Bush also made a special Memorial Day visit in 2002. With the memory of the September 11 terrorist attacks still fresh. He drew parallels between that battle at Normandy and then US battle against terrorism. For some military families in America. And in Europe and gracious recent. With the losses we have suffered in Afghanistan. They can know however. That the cause is just. President Obama was the last US president to visit five years ago on the seventieth anniversary. He praised the parade allied soldiers who fought heroically on the longest day. Today president Donald Trump will offer a tribute take up his no. While the president of well the president of course will be offering his tribute here today he will also significantly. Have the opportunity it take and firsthand. What it actually managed and was like to be here setting high years ago when knows brave men scaled these cliffs and five. The Nazis on these beaches. And behind me you can see the grades us on 9000 American troops who gave their lives here that day. And turn so much history there we know a lot is planned today to commemorate. So the president and the First Lady are still making their way to Norman. Overnight but once they get here the have an opportunity to do a flyover of the beaches some of the significant areas where the siege took place and enable come here to this. American cemetery where there are still some winning that train is also gathered who remember what it was like. To be here along with world leaders and the president will offer his tribute and walk upon these hollowed grounds and. Jordan I understand in addition to the president in the First Lady they'll be. Other world leaders there to commemorate this big event. Yes there are indeed as French president a man all Mac Ron of course he is the hosted this event as the French president. We'll be hearing now have a bilateral meeting with the president UK leadership we'll also be here a big thanks to Jordan out there live for us at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial torn thank you.

