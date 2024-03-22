Trump’s $464 million bond deadline looms

New York’s attorney general has filed documents that could lead to the seizure of the former president’s properties, but Trump could soon have a new financial option. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

March 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live