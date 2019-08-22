Transcript for Trump’s positions shift

Now to Washington where president trump appears to be embracing the chaos he's created around several important issues from guns to taxes to our relationship would NATO ally Denmark and this morning ABC news has learned all this chaos. Could prompt to Republicans to jump into the race for president. Giving trump some unexpected competition in the GOP primary ABC's Serena Marshall as the new details are any good morning. Trevor good morning and amid all of these controversies there's also a new one the president again suggesting and a birthright citizenship even though that's a guarantee enshrined in the constitution. Mixed messages confusion and what some might call chaos the White House. From further alienating our NATO ally Denmark upset the country's prime minister rejected his idea to buy Greenland. I thought that they prime ministers stay fit that it was a very. That was that it was an absurd idea was nasty at daughter was that inappropriate statement. To again accusing American Jews of disloyalty. And I'd I'd. Your head belly that that's a medic had. Tuesday major Jewish organizations like the anti defamation league outrage after the president's that a vote for Democrats means giving very disloyal. Do Jewish people and yet being very disloyal. This is you know I will be exactly clear on what that was anti semitism. And now reigniting another controversy birthright citizenship. Where you have a baby and I'll let you walk over the water have a baby congratulations. The baby is now a US citizen that frankly. Ridiculous. Suggesting and to a constitutionally. Protected. And T. Last October he said he was considering using an executive order to do it. Now two former GOP congressmen former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford. An Illinois congressman turned radio host Joseph Walsh are moving closer to mounting a long shot primary bed. Against trump. Don't neither expects to win and they hope job of the party and alternate vision for the future. The president again distance themselves from guns and background checks as saying the party have very strong background checks and any potential legislation a slippery slope coverage and I. Sarah Marshall Washington Serena thank you.

