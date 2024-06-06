Trump's veepstakes ramp up

Sources say the former president's campaign has formally requested vetting information from potential running mates. ABC News' Christiane Cordero reports on the short list.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live