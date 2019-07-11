Transcript for Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

And we turn out to the Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia federal investigators say the saudis recruited the men to keep track. Of people criticizing the kingdom on line. This morning to former quarter employees are accused of spying for Saudi Arabia. DeMint a little used their access at the social media giant to gather sensitive and personal information on critics of the Saudi regime. The goal according to the complaint was to find information that would give up a user's location. This ought to serve as a wake up call to not only Twitter but all the big tech companies. They've become large and powerful and there are up against highly complex spy operations. One of the men a US citizen is already under arrest he was allegedly paid 300000 dollars by a person identified only as foreign official one. To access users' private information the other former quarter employee a Saudi citizen obtained the Twitter data of more than 6000 Twitter users. Including at least 33 user names from which Saudi Arabian law enforcement has submitted emergency disclosure requests to Twitter. Authorities also charts a third man a Saudi citizen who did not work for Twitter the case marks the first time federal prosecutors have charged saudis with deployed agents inside the United States. According to prosecutors the Saudi government recruited the men. Because the Saudi royal family grew frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders on social media a foreign affairs element to this story's gonna grow the allegations come a year they XEQ should've jamarcus show he. The Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government killed in the Saudi consulate in Turkey Saudi royal family has denied killing show. CIA finding the assassination. Was directly ordered by Saudi crown prince Mohammed than some on tick. Here that the saudis word looking for information to punish people speaking against them not just in the terrible brutal murder of mr. can show you. But in the form of suppression. Two of the suspects are believed to be in Saudi Arabia the saudis have not commented on the allegations. Twitter says it's cooperating with the investigation.

