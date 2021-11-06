Transcript for University of Michigan sexual abuse scandal

He's one of the most successful coaches in college football history but this morning. New allegations are clouding by ocean butler's legacy at the University of Michigan. Two former players and Schambach their own son claimed they were sexually abused by team doctor decades ago. And they claim Shem Bakalar knew about the alleged abuse and did nothing to stop it all looked at me and said. Tough and Jim backlash son Matt claims he was abused by doctor Robert Anderson in 1969. When he was ten I know the truth Anderson abused me and countless others over three decades Anderson worked of the university from 1966. To 2003. More than 800 former patients have claimed he assaulted them. On Thursday Matt revealed what happened when he says he told his father about the alleged abuse he lost at least. Greer and I don't wanna hear of this I'm not hearing this try to tell repeatedly rumored effort. Early reappointed to chest the three men are among hundreds suing the University of Michigan claiming the school field to stop Anderson. This morning the school saying quote. Our sympathy for all of Anderson's victims is deep and unwavering and we thank them for their bravery in coming up lowered. For me and my remembrance of him. At this point is if you allow. Kids. Seventy OAT knows. Continue to be a solid when you could do something about. The coach died in 2006 Anderson died in 2008. A decade before the abuse claims were revealed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.