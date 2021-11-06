-
Now Playing: Justice delayed
-
Now Playing: Boat on the edge
-
Now Playing: President Biden tax announcement expected at G-7 summit today
-
Now Playing: Trump Justice Department bombshell
-
Now Playing: 'The biggest lesson I learned in quarantine is...'
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rundown
-
Now Playing: Longer lines and higher fares for travelers
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s high-stakes trip
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden addresses soldiers in England
-
Now Playing: Extreme weather nationwide
-
Now Playing: Racing down the aisle
-
Now Playing: Mom charged after posing as daughter at middle school
-
Now Playing: Were infant sleeper safety warnings ignored?
-
Now Playing: Suspects in road rage killing due in court Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Rare victory amid rise of ransomware attacks
-
Now Playing: Get ready for the return of the rude houseguest!
-
Now Playing: Valedictorian takes on new abortion law in viral speech
-
Now Playing: New details about upcoming UFO report
-
Now Playing: President Biden tries to bridge gap on infrastructure plan