Transcript for Uptick in reckless driving

This morning a growing risk on the road more Americans finding the need for speed. With far less traffic's and stay at home orders. Highways that used to be jam packed. Now look like racetracks this police radar near San Francisco called a driver going 124. Miles per hour a Maryland driver was clocked at 136. People think that because he was or NB. This of his speed because the northern and heard anybody whatnot bullet in the happiness the same vehicle for the ones that we see rolled over. Between march and April California Highway Patrol saw an 87% increase in the number of tickets for speeding over a hundred miles per our and those drivers are learning life in the fast lane will cost you. Judge has the authority to take your license for thirty days not to mention if the seat he ends up in cutting your vehicle. Year old also looking for that feat. Thirty days looking over 2000 dollars plus that they teach in. In New York city's speed cameras issued nearly 25000. Tickets on March 27 alone nearly double the usual number. In Minnesota a car crashes and fatalities have more than doubled. And police are also seeing more drunk drivers that's something nobody really to address this tweet from the Nevada department of public safety showing bad last year there were seven DUI arrest in April. And this April 133. This unexpected byproduct of Kobe nineteen now keeping police vigilant. We're definitely out there. You might as he has from point a to point BD where we we have a zero tolerance. And there's also been a rise in the number of pedestrians killed. In Los Angeles they're actually making changes to the traffic lights and pedestrian walk signals.

