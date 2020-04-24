Transcript for US coronavirus death toll will reach 50,000 Friday

This morning president from sparking concern in the medical community asking about the possibility of injecting corner bars patients would disinfect tent. And that I see the disinfectant. But not. In a minute to minute and is there way we can do something like. By. Injection instead. Or almost that cleaning the. President's question last night with a immediately challenged by doctor Oz weld this virus is certainly sensitive. To many different. A disinfectant like Isaac pro all alcohol and bleach. We certainly there's no protocols. We are we would consider injecting. Any of those substances into us and and the risks would suit almost certainly a way to benefit. Drop also suggested the idea of treating patients would you be light. So supposing we hit the body. With a tremendous. Whether it's ultraviolet or just. Very powerful light and the message supposing you brought to light inside the body can what you can do we get through this Skinner. In some of the way. Those comments quickly drawing skepticism from medical professionals at the president's thinks that tanning beds are gonna cure the according to Homeland Security Department signed has the virus struggles and warm and humid weather. On non porous surfaces and in the year but now you inject us on the half life goes from six hours to two minutes. That's how much of an impact. UV rays has on the fires but scientists also point to the court of ours spreading in warmer climates like Singapore. When the number of cases recently doubled back in the US vice president Mike Pence is making this optimistic prediction. As 23 states showed declines in key threes. If we continue these mitigation efforts in the days ahead. As states implement their policies including. Phased reopening that will preserve those gains we do believe by early summer we could be in a much better place as a nation. With with much of this corona virus epidemic. Behind us. Many experts say the only way life can return to normal is what the krona virus vaccine. At Oxford University the first human trials are now underway researchers believe they'll be able to determine the vaccine effective nest. Possibly by September. Well personally I'm I have a high degree of confidence about this vaccine because its technology to ice he Stiefel and now word the bars may have spread more widely in New York than first thought. A preliminary study tested thousands of people a grocery stores for corona virus antibodies a finding one in seven people in the state may have already had the virus. In New York City is even higher one in prize. I think it confirms the point that it spread faster and it got here earlier than we originally believed. Do you think that those those travel bans in retrospect. Made a difference what Lee in retrospect. Closes door on China yet that makes cents. But. It had already left China closed the door and China the virus or is already out you know it's closing the barn door when the horses don't. Regarded antibody study in New York it's important to note that only people outside a grocery stores for task that our random sample of the population.

