Transcript for US coronavirus deaths surpass 160,000

This morning deaths from corona virus in the United States have surpassed 160000. One of those victims a seven year old boy from Georgia the State's youngest person to die of the virus doctors say he had no underlying health conditions. The new cold in nineteen cases nationwide decrease by more than 10% this week doctor Deborah Burke says she's concerned about an increase in cases in nine cities. And California's central valley the Rio Grande Valley in Texas dealing with a surge of hospitalizations and deaths. 24 hours you can go from walking around to be in debated in action and others we've worked be dead. The pastor at a local church says they have up to four funerals of this morning new questions about testing Ohio governor Mike DeWine first tested positive for the virus Thursday. But overnight results from a second test showing he's negative. Actress Alyssa Milan out slamming what she calls the flawed testing system. Telling CNN she recently tested positive for and to body's even though she tested negative for the virus in April. Timmy just finish such an incredible. Incredible failure the president saying he's hopeful a vaccine will be ready by November 3 Election Day. I'm optimistic that knew they probably around that day. I believe we'll have the vaccine before the end of the year certainly but around that date yet. But doctor Anthony doubt she expects that date to be later we're trying very hard. Ultimately get a vaccine. That might be available by the end of the year of the beginning of 20/20 one. Until then doubt she insists that social distancing and masks are the best defense against the virus. But it South Dakota. Masks will not be mandatory as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to attend the Sturgis motorcycle rally this weekend we aren't stressed personal responsibility to our visitors and our resident. Congress Thursday discuss the best way to move forward on reopening schools. Congressman Mark Green and Tennessee arguing there's no reason to keep schools closed. Last year 4074. Children died in automobile accident it my best you'll served me well that's ten times more than died. With decoded should we shop all children riding in cars now. But many teachers across the country say they're scared. One of the teens who posted images of this crowded Georgia school told buzz feed she received a five day suspension. Reopening schools in New York City still hanging in the balance parents must decide by today if they plan to keep their children home. School sports also in question Pennsylvania's governor now recommending youth sports not return until January. And professional sports 66 NFL players have opted out of the upcoming season because of corona virus concerns. Kenneth Mona. Andrea thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.