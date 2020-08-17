Transcript for US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170,000

This morning a new warning for parents as students head back to class this CDC now reporting corona virus cases among children. Are steadily rise dean. It feels like they're waiting for people who get hurt people losing to think it Collins just call. Just weeks after reopen need a third high school in Georgia's Cherokee county school district is closed dean. After 500 of its 18100 students are in quarantine. Eras donor is now locking the highest rate at pediatric cases in hospitalizations. In the country. Teachers outside Phoenix Steve gene as sick out forcing their school to cancel the first day of class a position to give. There blaze and are being hurt an entire district in Nebraska is close dean after three teachers tested positive and 24 more are in quarantine. We knew this would happen at some point we just didn't think it would happen. One day into the school year. And dozens of students are in isolation at these Oklahoma school district. After two teens knowingly went to class after testing positive Koop did nineteen heating universities hard across the country to. An internal FEMA document when Tina hundred in fifty when cases to outbreaks. At four Louisiana colleges the University of Notre Dame reporting 44 cases in its first week back an entire so warding house at Oklahoma State University quarantining. After 23 members tested positive and the University of North Carolina now when announcing a fourth cluster of at least five pieces. In just three days. Love holding ITI well. That was nothing L a floor. Social distancing measures act East Carolina University being tested during its opening weekend police breaking up twenty parties including one with 400 people. Looters were shot and Aaron Walsh show in Durham you're wrong. Someone else's and I'm not a part on the street you know as soon as she wrong norm. Despite classroom troubles college athletes are pushing back on decisions to cancel seasons and conference says. We enter and she in the sports scene and without any pain and adding a lot of people that can't I wouldn't. And it's not. 82 Penn State football players parents did me and dean answers wanting to know specifics about why the twenty Twain season was postponed. At Ohio State a quarterback starting a petition to have football reinstated. Getting over 200000. Signatures so far it comes as nine football players at the University of Oklahoma test positive. After returning from a week off the team say indices in will go on as planned. We have. But one survivor in Michigan has spent months fighting to get back home. He's I had Raza got sick in March and his findings leaving the hospital after a 137. Days. It's a miracle. That I can bet every city every min ago I live now. When it comes online learning school officials say they're seeking a virtual Ernie yeah. And seriously. In her class it. In Massachusetts school officials say it reported death and families to stay social workers whose kids are not like me regularly. Well not. Timing and thank you.

