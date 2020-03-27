Transcript for The US leads the world in number of coronavirus cases

This morning at New York City hospitals overflowing with corona virus patients. People inside common yeah. And outside. The lying here five hours long to get into this hospital in Queens. Being called the epicenter of the epicenter. People waiting in line with fevers and other symptoms. Forced to practice social distancing the governor T eighteen new action to cope with the unexpected shortage of life saving equipment. We have approved the technology that allows one ventilator to serve two patients. Hospitals will now begin splitting ventilator is as well as converting anesthesia machines. Still the governor says the state is far short of the 30000 machines don't need to. And breaking overnight the New York Times reports the White House has now postponed a deal to produce nearly 80000 vent to leaders with General Motors. He now reportedly seen it needs more time to assess the cost. President trump on Fox News last night said states will not be getting all that bad to leaders they request. A lot of equipment is being asked what that I don't think deadly. The virus already taking a Tallinn first responders in New York. The NYPD losing its first employee to the virus. But her case and he struck you are seventeen days straight. This is a corona virus has struck New York City. He's been keeping the NYPD six. The NY PDA deputy commissioner John Miller is also hospitalized. While at least 236. Officers in the department have now tested positive for the virus the US navy promised seemed relief for the city. The hospital ship comfort is now heading to New York car. Our that they ship will be arriving at New York Harbor. On Monday. I think I'm going to go out and a kiss it goodbye. He did next they're guilty or hospitals or met. Senator and many other things out and now. Mega bank yeah.

