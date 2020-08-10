Transcript for Vice presidential debate highlights

Senator Coppola Harrison vice president Mike Pence facing off in their first and only vice presidential debate. It's privileged to be on the stage with you unlike the first presidential debate Harrison pence avoided personal attacks while being mostly cordial. It will not raise taxes on anybody makes less than 400000 out of the year repeal the term tax cuts mr. vice president speaking. Well with each with a speaking. There's intense separated by plexiglass scored at trump administration's handling of the corona virus they know and they covered it up. The president said it was a hoax. President Donald Trump did what no other American president had ever done. That was he suspended all travel from China's second largest economy in the world. Now from the senator Joseph Biden Biden opposed that decision. Whatever the vice president claiming the administration has done clearly it hasn't worked. When you're looking at over 2101000. Dead bodies and our country. The moderator pressing the vice president to head of the corona virus task force about what appears to have been a super spreader event at the White House many of the people who were at that advances and actually were tested for corona virus. Then it was an outdoor event which all of our scientists regularly and routinely advised. The topic later turning to abortion the Supreme Court nominee Amy coney Baird's confirmation hearing only days away. I'm pro life. I'm apologize for. And this is another one of those cases were there such a dramatic contrast. I will always fight for a woman's right to make a decision about her own body it should be her decision and not that Donald Trump it. And the vice president Michael pence. With 26 days until the election new polls show the president losing ground in several key states. ABC's Tom Thomas breaks down the numbers chill Biden still leading according to these polls. In Pennsylvania though North Carolina and Arizona Joseph Biden has increased its lead. By one percentage point. You may be at home sane one percentage point who cares it's incredibly important we look at states like Michigan Wisconsin Pennsylvania the president won by less than a percentage point. So what happened in Florida. Joseph Biden since the last debate has increased his lead by two percentage points in fact a poll just out today shows independence. Breaking for Joseph Biden by twenty points that's pretty big news that sticks for the election back at the debate pence argued a Biden administration would be a disaster for the economy while Harris claimed the trumpet administration's policies are more harmful to most American families. Joseph Biden says democracies on the ballot make no mistake about it Susan. And the American economy the American comeback is on the ballot Joseph Biden believes you measure the health and the strength of America's economy. Based on the health and the strength of the American worker. And the American family. And other big moment was when Mike Pence attacked Joseph Biden for his handling of the Swine Flu. Back in 2009. That was during the Obama administration went sixty million Americans were infected. Compared to seven point five million for the corona virus now and while fact checkers were quick to point out that those numbers from pens may be correctly note that the corona virus has been far deadlier. Kenneth Mona Andrew Denver there live in Washington think you.

