Transcript for The victims of the novel coronavirus

This morning a family New Jersey is praying their 25 year old son. Supervise the krona virus. Yes iris it is really dangerous and trees and. Jacked Allard is now in a medically induced coma and has been on a ventilator for one week. His mother says the former College Lacrosse player has no preexisting medical conditions. They asked patty ever at the heat is well. Seriously. I sadly. Allard has a new example proving that young people are vulnerable to this virus in New York City 46%. Of all 151000. Krona virus cases are people aged eighteen to 44 I think people think of this as an old person's disease it's not hot. Los Angeles county is reporting the youngest American to possibly die from Kubiak nineteen. Officials say the patient with a healthy teenager who tested positive. At in the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for the death. From what I've been each whole. His father's uber driver and his father also has the disease. But it's not as bad. We're also learning about the health care workers sacrificing the lives like 39 year old Natasha hot who worked at a clinic in Louisiana. She started killing 62 weeks ago at the time she decided not to take one of the precious five tester clinic have left for the krona virus she finally took one when her condition deteriorated. She died waiting for the results on FaceBook report friend called her a profoundly time passionate funny and loving 39 year old woman in good health. In Georgia at least two health care workers have died from infections. Both victims were women in their forties. One was found dead at her home with her seemingly healthy child said to be four to five years old meanwhile in Washington State one young man is sharing his survival story. Last month Matthew Robertson was a healthy 28 year old to date he's doing physical therapy tried to regain his strength after battling to. Corona virus. And a lot of people are still can't believe. While I'm young and help either ordered probably won't have profound effect on. I mean obviously from my case it's probably other. Approves. Adamant. Isn't always true. Doctors say some patients who have recover from the fires are so experiencing a 30% loss and long function.

