Transcript for New video of SUV crashing into Atlanta hospital

We turn out of that deadly crash that sent this SUV driving for a hospital in Georgia one of the survivors is speaking out demanding to know why the driver. Hasn't been charts. This morning new images of a deadly crash in June at this Atlanta hospital police say the driver of that agree Mercedes SUV somehow lost control. Hit that red SUV and can he knew driving through the emergency room lobby. Or Leonard are. It would excuse the content or an. A 55 year old woman was killed but high Bailey was one of four victims who survive she was sitting outside the ER waiting for friend nothing runner needs. And I'm Courtney. Hours and initially could read it should be knowing that they will want and it is. And I didn't. An arm and it. In the hospital I don't even being I was thinking. I just. Close. When mark. Bailey says she broke her hips and pelvis and needed thirty days in a rehab facility to walk again I'd never endured much and I didn't. A mother married and how her. That they're a burglary in a. No charges have been filed against the 75 year old driver who was not hurt. Police have said the crash was not deliberate but have not said what calls the woman to lose control. Bailey says she plans to sue the hospital for not having safety barriers outside ER hospital is not comment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.