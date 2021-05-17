Transcript for 'Wandavision' wins big at the MTV Awards

And it's the awards show you just can't forget the MTV movie and TV awards honoring Scarlett Johansson. With the generation award and a bucket of slime from her husband's college hills. Leslie Jones hosting the show in Los Angeles tackling some monsters and of the slower year in Hollywood. The. I. One division in the spotlight it is needless showed the most nominated of the night picking up awards for best reported data show a dead body. And we should have wine. Bests. Him. You are. And Katherine hunt woody bent village but to law and kids out. Let's and the good. Sacha Baron Cohen joining his most famous characters to accept the comedic genius of crunchy on the creativity you created me. That is typical what privileges and it. Just like Elvis Presley claiming him created reggae and a big night for Richard Hayden reggae John Page taking all of that golden popcorn for breakthrough. Performance. We wanted to listen they deserve all sorts does that. Does not now and I went from. That's his going to cheat still in Matalin flight from outer snakes that you know heating things up all over again on stage. And a host its with the votes it's herself. Winning the award for comedic performance. Let me. Chad but both been picked up a posthumous award for performance in a movie from our ratings black bottom. One division at one best show and tell all the boys but before what best movie of the fans voted ceremony guy's dad has also been best trophy in. All the world's first show I also love the Iron Man which is another OK yeah yet but. Golden but as you do your anger up on and then everything but congratulations Leslie Jones because not only issue killing in the hosting it but. She didn't unpopular paying low key carried that's coming to America will be.

