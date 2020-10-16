Transcript for New warning about a ‘3rd peak’ in coronavirus cases

Corona virus crisis appears to be entering a dangerous new phase with cases across the country surging. Illinois one of several states reporting a record number of new infections. Hospitals in several areas of the country now on the brink with few if any beds laughed. This morning a new warning about a third peak and corona virus cases as more cities report a record number. Of hospitalizations. This is an impression an amount of new cases. Which require immediate. Action in order dislodge for a. Infections are up nearly 20% across the country not a single state is still in the green safe zone according to the White House task force. And now the CDC predicts the US death toll could reach 240000. By early next month we've got to get down to the fundamental public health measures the reason wiggle going up is that we haven't done that consistently. One of president trounced closest allies now speaking out former New Jersey governor Chris Christie revealing he spent seven days in the icu with the virus writing quote I was wrong not to Wear a mask and my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team adding quote every public official. Regardless of party or position should advocate for every American to Wear a mask in public. Appropriately social distance and to wash your hands frequently every day you can't run away from our aug you with the numbers. When you have a high community spread particularly when people and not wearing masks is not a good thing that's a high risk endeavor. Wisconsin breaking another record for new infections the second time this week were at a critical point. A makeshift hospital at the state fairgrounds now taking overflow patients. This is becoming. Away from death her folks in the city Wisconsin. Ohio facing a similar surge in cases this is the worst situation Ohio has been. An in the southwest parts of Texas and New Mexico facing a shortage of hospital beds we ran out of space in in every way you can imagine but in Hawaii officials are lifting restrictions for tourists this state now allowing visitors to skip the fourteen day quarantine as they can prove they tested negative within 72 hours of landing. The first flight taking off on the same day the nation's tastings are set you should not rely on testing for travel. If your negative one day you could be popular the next they are the next day. Some hospitals in Kansas City say they are bursting at the scenes meanwhile Ohio's governor isn't ruling out world lock downs. And Boston's mayor is now asking people to report house parties to police.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.