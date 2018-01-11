Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation

More
ABC News' Will Ganss met up with the chefs at Ducks Eatery in Manhattan to find out how to create plant-based ham and hot dogs!
5:28 | 11/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58893610,"title":"Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation ","duration":"5:28","description":"ABC News' Will Ganss met up with the chefs at Ducks Eatery in Manhattan to find out how to create plant-based ham and hot dogs!","url":"/WNN/video/watermelon-ham-viral-sensation-58893610","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.