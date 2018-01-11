-
Now Playing: KFC testing out vegetarian fried chicken in UK
-
Now Playing: Saudi sisters' bodies found in Hudson River
-
Now Playing: Watermelon ham becomes a viral sensation
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here': University of Maryland fires head football coach
-
Now Playing: This Disneyland dessert is only on the menu one night each year
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Sunny Hostin says political diversity is driving her to vote
-
Now Playing: Why it Matters: Tyler Perry says divisiveness is the main issue for him this election
-
Now Playing: Hiker rescued from snowy trail thanks to stranger
-
Now Playing: Family, friends help children in wheelchairs rock Halloween in style
-
Now Playing: 2 killed after helicopter gets tangled in power lines
-
Now Playing: Megyn Kelly denies reports she demanded millions for her silence
-
Now Playing: World's oceans may be heating up faster than originally thought: Researchers
-
Now Playing: 2 bodies that washed up in NYC identified as Saudi nationals: Police
-
Now Playing: Lawyer blames Federal Bureau of Prisons for Whitey Bulger slaying
-
Now Playing: Georgia sheriff posts signs outside homes of registered sex offenders
-
Now Playing: Indiana school district to move bus stop after car accident kills 3 siblings
-
Now Playing: Tornado watches in 4 states as twister touches down in Texas
-
Now Playing: Child dies after getting hit by truck while trying to board school bus
-
Now Playing: Pirate ship Halloween house
-
Now Playing: Uber launches new safety feature