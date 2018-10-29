Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Deadly synagogue shooting

The Empire State Building their dim dip overnight some members of the victims in Pittsburgh and the news headlines this weekend where pre Ingraham led of course by that. Shootings in Pittsburgh but there were a few light moments here now three get weekend rewind. The whole country reaching out to Pittsburgh after the massacre at the tree of life synagogue right here behind me. Services were under way here yesterday morning just before a baby naming ceremony when a gunman armed with an assault rifle and several other guns stormed in. Taking eleven lies six more were wounded including four police officers the gunman was also shot. He survived. And he could now face the death penalty. President trump condemned what he called an act of hate but he did not mention the victims if they had protection inside. The results would have been. Far better they didn't. Bad he was able the to do things that unfortunately should have been able to do. Surveillance video obtained exclusively by ABC news shows package bomb suspect Cesar C op. During the same week he's accused of targeting prominent Democrats the door hosts on the job at orchard gentleman's club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Say boxing greeting customers and flipping through papers early Friday morning. Hours later FBI agents took him down. Your severe flooding along the East Coast this weekend really how that goes on we showed you yesterday when we're live in New Jersey gets a power lines and trees down marrying. Cost sparking up across parts of a sudden New Jersey still ample people without power this morning. Kelly is out at NBC or comments about blacks face quickly drying backlash. Yeah. It's actually that you do get in trouble if you are white person who puts on yeah yeah. Kit that was OK Bonnie you addressing other fronts character and a spokesperson for the network confirming the news Friday. Saying that he and Kelly today is not returning next week the 9 AM hour will be hosted by other today co anchors I was wrong and I am sorry. We finally have a powerball winner actually two of them beat jackpot ended up coming to about 688. Million dollars the what are the tickets are sold here at this deli in west Harlem New York the other was sold. In central Iowa are also two additional winners in Texas and Florida that took home two million dollars apiece and thirteen people. 11 million dollars each. And that is madam them was me. Allows she'll have to come back to work.

