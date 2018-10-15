Weekend Rewind: Hurricane Michael leaves mass destruction

More
Over 1,700 search and rescue personnel are in Florida searching for survivors of the Category 4 storm.
2:51 | 10/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Weekend Rewind: Hurricane Michael leaves mass destruction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58504242,"title":"Weekend Rewind: Hurricane Michael leaves mass destruction","duration":"2:51","description":"Over 1,700 search and rescue personnel are in Florida searching for survivors of the Category 4 storm.","url":"/WNN/video/weekend-rewind-hurricane-michael-leaves-mass-destruction-58504242","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.