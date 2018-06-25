Transcript for Weekend rewind: Protesters demonstrate at U.S.-Mexico border

And there's quite a bit of wild summer weather over the weekend it was also busy weekend for headlines in case you missed it here now is are we can rely. By using border chaos the dramatic protest today demonstrators shouting. In a showdown. In McAllen Texas the epicenter of the crisis demonstrators blocking the bus all the immigrant children. Creating a tense standoff between protesters and police human rights activists announced the twenty court date back. In supporters separated families the customs and border protection agency says 500 children who gets custody have been reunited but there are still more than eight. Hundred and other regions separated from the it just in a short list seven reported tornadoes in four states 7080 mile per hour wind gust egg size hail and flooding tonight over 200 reports of severe weather across the country with millions of people from Colorado to Virginia bracing for possibly more overnight. These clouds swirling spinning and Alabama just miles from where an EF two tornado demolished these mobile homes in Coleman county. Seeing new images following the deadly crash caught on camera involving a self driving who work hard get. Have heavy police reporting Raphael a Vasquez was watching Hulu. When the accident occurred now when she could face criminal charges here you see Vasquez who appears to be distracted. When the biker appears in the road. The car was an economist driving mode when it hit and killed 49 year old Elaine Hertzberg who was crossing the street in the mid block. With her but police are now calling the crash entirely avoidable. Major decision by the US Supreme Court that affects their privacy rights of all cell phone users. High Court ruling that are most cases police will now need a search warrant to get access to a suspect's cell phone data. I'd like to take a moment all of you can't let that bears. This little girl was calling us right now Katie blood work and Georgia minister got to cradling a loaf of bread and a. Moment I know yeah. Well do you have that reads if you back. Behavior Melo got led spirit animal are really the guy who. Brand. I hear you it's you. That's it for this half hour.

