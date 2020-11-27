-
Now Playing: Holly Robinson Peete dishes on her 2 new holiday movies
-
Now Playing: Bruce, the last ‘Jaws’ shark, docks at LA museum
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek shares heartfelt Thanksgiving message
-
Now Playing: Trailer debut for new Netflix movie, ‘The Prom’
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’ helps get us all in the holiday spirit
-
Now Playing: Actor Nicholas Pinnock discusses ‘For Life’
-
Now Playing: The new ‘Bachelorette’ gets candid with her suitors
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, November 25, 2020
-
Now Playing: Expert talks politics and pop culture
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020
-
Now Playing: We got a sneak peek at The Disney Holiday Singalong
-
Now Playing: Garth Brooks performs 'What I'm Thankful For'
-
Now Playing: 'The Conners' star helps family pay off mortgage with $20K surprise
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift talks about her new concert film on Disney+
-
Now Playing: Grammy nominations and snubs
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ recap
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Grammy nominations backlash after perceived snubs
-
Now Playing: ‘Meals On Heels’: Drag queens meal delivery service comes with lip-sync
-
Now Playing: Wishing Christina Applegate a happy 49th birthday!