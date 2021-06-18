Transcript for The Weekend Rundown

Luke gut the latest film from Disney and Pixar while don't look at it. It's just added definitely look at it. Sitting at 91%. On rotten tomatoes that fish out of water story proving to be something to look at indeed. Underdogs have to think about what sentence of dogs. Luke it's out now in theaters and streaming on Disney plus the perfect summer flick for those of us wishing we were on the Italian coast right about now. For anyone itching to travel a new series on Netflix called the world's most of basic vacation rentals. Follows three travelers checking out some dream vacation spots offering tips and tricks along the way our. I'm flags or how about a trip instead it down memory lane. Physical as a brave new dark comedy series about it a role vick's success Al's flight in the eighties. I went the along. You can get in step with physical the first episode out today and apple TV plus meanwhile Netflix is leaning into this holiday weekend. Have you lie and a good wherever you negotiates it. Supplies and billions and some close to us so. Motherhood starring Kevin Hart is out this morning. And other world news now community calendar get ready for some quilting Lama drama at the Kansas City regional quilts festival. We don't wanna needle you but get Citic KC RQ have early those lines are long. And perhaps slightly more Zander definitely more aromatic that 121 lavender festival kicks off this weekend at Brad brought farms. In concho Arizona cooking demos growing discussions and all the essential oils your mom's bridge club could dream not. There's also bunch of new music out this weekend as well brand new album from her a new single from Olivia Rodrigo and in new songs from debate the guy's. Zone lock on how hot it's a good time to a music fan and this thing is though this weekend only a what are. How many how much you have to do indoors because it's like a hundred degrees and so many parts at lavender festival is an outdoor event let me tie dress lightly and I guess I like deeply yat. Lot of it but he looking forward to this weekend. Olivia around Rico a backstop hit maker yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.