Transcript for The Weekend Rundown!

We are. Not. We hope is harmless not harmless still boarded seven children burdened you know. A scary good score on rotten tomatoes this morning for the brand new suicide squad. Sitting 96%. This installment bringing Idris Elba John Sina Margot Robbie in the getting together as a ragtag group with super villain assassins. Suicide squad is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max today and then from writer director and star Joseph Gordon-Levitt a new series called mr. Korman. About a musician turned fifth grade teacher trying to find happiness and meaning in a world says he'll sort of boat. We're on his way to going to. It costs 150 dollars coming to emergency kit make you're own version. Consumers interest normally not. The first two episodes of mr. Corbett are streaming today on apple TV plots here. Julie yourselves. Oh yeah yeah. Oh that's really cool stuff and if you're looking to get to know demand behind fat man and iceman a new documentary about Val Kilmer is out today on Amazon prime. The act to releasing forty years of never before seen footage chronicling his life. And finally some animated fun for the whole family compliments of network. Donahue right. Tebow is the story of a king could you voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda who embarks on a musical adventure to deliver a love song to someone across the seat. That movie streaming today on Netflix. I think solo cans a lot of things to stream but it you happen to find yourself in Beaver County Pennsylvania this weekend. The hot summer nights car cruise movie house sat outs. Beaver County are its overhead and there will we have to rent a car how to get there gets bigger yeah on it. Fifth. Straight across. Well Andrews and questioned how that ended up in the toppling Saddam also today in Pittsburgh we've got that music fest olds being held mill they'll. You know and also hear a New York City we'll be catching up on sleep. That's all I'm doing I think.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.