Transcript for What’s next for President Trump?

This morning Donald Trump is on the verge of becoming the first American president to be impeached twice. As lawmakers vow to hold him accountable for the capital right. It. House Democrats will vote today formally requesting the vice president Mike Pence invoke the 25 amendment to removed front from office. In a letter to colleagues House Speaker Nancy Pelosi writing it paints. Doesn't respond within 24 hours we will proceed with the bringing impeachment legislation to the floor more than 200 members of congress now support the article of impeachment. Charging the president with incitement of insurrection. And at least two Republican senators are calling for trump to resign including Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania who's retiring next year. The best path forward the best way to. They get this person in the rearview mirror. For us that could happen immediately but some Republicans insist trump should be allowed to finish his term you don't believe he has been committed impeachable. I don't think there's any at that's not really the question the question on my heart and he is there any well I'm giving you my answer. Is there any likelihood that he could possibly be removed between now and Jane where the twentieth. And it there's no additional ensuing event like my belief is there is no possibility of. The violence last Wednesday came moments after trump urge supporters who quote. Be strong at this rally. We're going to the capital and if you don't fight like hell. You're not gonna have a country anymore. Chaos in erupted at the capitol. As congressman to confirm Joseph Biden selection victory. Representative Alexandria across he'll Cortez Sunday pushed back against those suggesting a second impeachment would only further divide the country. Perhaps my colleagues were in that room perhaps my colleagues. Were not. Full precedent for it yet and on Wednesday but half of looking close to half of the house nearly dying. An ABC news it says poll finds 56% of Americans believe trump should be removed from office before his term in its. And now a growing number of his former allies are condemning him. Well we had was an incitement. On through riot at the United States capitol that you think it was an impeachable offense works or. Oh sure. Yeah I think if if inciting insurrection isn't that I don't really know what is. The president has been holed up in the White House. But we expect to finally see him in public tomorrow when he travels to Texas to mark the completion of 400 miles of the border wall. Back to impeachment of the president is convicted he'd lose his pension in one million dollars in yearly expenses but if he resigns he could retain those benefits.

