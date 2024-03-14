What’s next for TikTok bill?

The House passed a bill that could ban the app in the U.S. ABC’s Em Nguyen looks at what’s next for the controversial proposal.

March 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live