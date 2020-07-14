Transcript for White House is accused of trying to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci

The White House is accused of trying to discredit doctor Anthony county as he continues to sound the alarm on the spread a Covert nineteen. But the New York Times is reporting that felt she returned to the west wing Monday to meet with chief of staff mark meadows. As ABC the Nassau could terror reports president trump insists he had doctor felt she our own good term. After his advisors put out information critical doctorate thief out she. President trump told reporters he gets along just aren't with the government's leading expert on infectious diseases. We'll have permanent relationship with the actress had changed had her. A longtime right from the beginning I find it very nice person I don't always agree with them. But the president recently made it clear he's not happy with doctor pat she's warnings that the pandemic is far from over I don't think you can say we're doing great. I mean we're we're just not. Doctor about genes are nice man but it made a lot of mistakes. Multiple White House officials tell ABC news that trump has it make named for doctor Trout she doctor gloom and doom. The doctor hasn't briefed the president in more than two months and on Monday trump reach pleaded former game show host church conservative commentator chuck Weller re. Accusing the CDC doctors. Administration officials also making the remarkable move with sending reporters information criticizing found she the Press Secretary denied this was opposition. Research there's no opposition research being done to reporters. They're active very specific question at a Washington Post not question lies. President from I noted that doctor thought it made some mistakes and we provided a direct answer to what was a direct question. But for doctor prodigy himself a steady drumbeat delivering a dire warning we haven't even begun to CD and yet. The administration is also being criticized by former White House chief of staff make mull Laney and it not bad Maldini called the country's current corona virus testing capabilities simply inexcusable. The White House dismissed that comments saying quote. Our reaction is that we lead the world in testing. At a banana and adds thank you.

