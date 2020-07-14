-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Who is Dr. Anthony Fauci?
-
Now Playing: Florida among 12 states seeing record COVID-19 cases, many traced to large gatherings
-
Now Playing: White House attempts to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: More closures in California amid rise in cases, hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: A look into the world of chimpanzees
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: New surge of cases in California hospital
-
Now Playing: Florida shatters national record for largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Investigation underway into explosion on a Navy ship in San Diego
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: FDA expands list of toxic hand sanitizers
-
Now Playing: At least 11 states set records for new COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 deaths on the rise in US
-
Now Playing: The latest health headlines relating to the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Alarming number of coronavirus cases linked to child care facilities in Texas
-
Now Playing: Haunting new images outside California Hospital as daily case numbers rise
-
Now Playing: Pushing through social distancing with music
-
Now Playing: Keeping a connection with faith during a pandemic
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions