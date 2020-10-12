Transcript for White House dogs

On inauguration day at the four legged members of the I didn't elite will make history when they move into the White House major will be the first rescue dog to ever live there. My own rescue Archie got intrigued so we paid a visit to the American kennel club's museum of the dog. The go and what did d'isere with president and CEO Alan felt shall not a lot of people know this about Archie but he has. Very high political aspirations. Lucky for us AKC's museum of the dog is currently showing an exhibit called. Presidential dogs are pal Alan ticking as for old walked through the exhibit. First up cloudy Boyd an Airedale Terrier belonging to president Warren G. Harding in nineteen it's when he won. He became the the first as we say it influencers. They really played him up. Signed photographs in the press sessions with him. Yet his own chair for cabinet meetings and they're Stella fell as sales got a stereo might FDR and always hit with nine dogs we've but that was his favorite. Fellow proving there's a spot for pops in politics. Thanks to a campaign speech by FDR. And my family. Don't do the but Doug Rubin. That I could send attacks on my family and myself about my dog but it was. Quite humorous and we made an impact. And then there is Millie beloved English Springer Spaniel of George HW and Barbara Bush. In the South Lawn little red ball but also there at the White House in the background dogs were fan favorites in both bush White House's. I see from the look on your face money the having thought about the plot parties one of the most famous you know White House dog. But when it comes to presidential pats JFK and Jackie's collection of furry family members is the most far faxed. The Kennedys I had when the largest and ash trees. Any. Pappas the White House again. Nine dogs several ponies and horses and hamsters and a variety of different things. But do the one high carb most attention was the little Welsh Terrier. Charlie. Charlie had a reputation for being a rat school proof that the White House can be the coffee Helm for any this could be your future. The South Lawn of the White House. A rubber red bouncy ball. Well you're into it I can tell. And gates of the dog on great news is that the American Kennel Club is offering a virtual tour of this exhibition so you can enjoy an end in indefinite walk through history from the pops perspective from home. For any suggested donation starting at one dollar had to museum of the dog. Dot org. Check it out well are you I'm announcing her presidency. Here Artie is gonna get there Meehan RG bridges in the initial stages right we're not announcing anything back yeah yeah yeah. The other positions opening colleague Mary someone who's right thing that I love civility and first gentleman I would make an amazing for settlement just putting that out there. I have area then you will think it all the Biden's also bringing a cat. Style that's right blood majors already made headlines were trying to take out Joseph Biden. I actually said that. That when Joseph might hurt his ankle that was the the first that he got the first presidential brief Harvick number once it B watch our for major he's trying to take you out in record. That's at that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.