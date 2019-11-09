Transcript for White House shake-up after John Bolton departure

Meanwhile there is growing fallout at the White House after the departure of national security advisor John Bolton. Bolton says he quit net president trump says Bolton was fired now the big question. What's next ABC street Marshall has the least from Washington Serena good morning. Today good morning this latest shake up but the White House come as a major disagreements between these two at this one so severe they can't even agree on how I happen. After seventeen months president drums third national security advisor John doubled in being told your fired. The news coming Tuesday tweet I informed John Bolton last night into the services are no longer needed. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions therefore I asked John for his resignation which was given to me this morning. Twelve minutes later Bolton tweeting it wasn't a firing but a resignation. I offered to resign last night in president from said let's talk about it tomorrow and texting Fox News and real time is watching. Can area B yeah he said let's be clear I resigned the closing contradiction caps off months of contention between the channel. John Bolton is absolutely a hawk is up to him he would take on the whole world a one time okay. Do you take Kim Jung moon at his word the president takes in that is were going to let us what about you my opinion doesn't matter the latest over the weekend canceled plans to meet with the Taliban Camp David as part of the Afghan peace talks the president's entitled to the staff that he wants. That at Eddie Eddie moment. But whether a firing or quitting one thing is clear. The president moving on to his fourth national security advisor and less than three years for the top Republican on the homeland security committee the personnel upheaval is one too many. Senator Ron Johnson advising I hope you understand instability is not helped. All three candidates are being considered for a replacement until one is named Charlie copper mineral filled the role he is now the deputy national security advisor he's a longtime advisor to Bolton to formally served in the Reagan administration. But for they you're fired president does latest upheaval means he now has one of the highest if not in the highest turnover rates among his predecessors. Kenneth Penang and -- that makes for national security advisor street and Marshall think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.